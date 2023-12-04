Driver shot, killed on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A witness said the victim was driving a car with four additional males inside around 5:36 p.m., in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, when it came to a stop. Shots were then heard, and the four males exited the car and fled the scene, police said.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Mohammed K. Al Hijoj by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the car where the victim was shot.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.