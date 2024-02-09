Chicago man charged in shooting death of beloved limo driver on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the robbery and shooting death of a limo driver in the Austin neighborhood back in December.

Zayin Kelly, 18, was arrested on Monday in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder, murder with other forcible felony, and armed robbery.

Kelly was identified as one of the offenders who shot and killed 39-year-old Mohammed Al Hijoj in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue on Dec. 3.

As reported by CBS 2's Shardaa Gray, a witness said Al Hijoj was driving a car with four additional males inside around 5:36 p.m., when it came to a stop. Shots were then heard, and the four males exited the car and fled the scene, according to police.

Al Hijoj suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors said Kelly was identified as the shooter who, during the course of a robbery, shot Hijoj multiple times – causing his death. A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the car where the victim was shot.

Al Hijoj's sister Kawkab said he dreamed of getting his Ph.D. and that he started a limo company seven years ago. His body was in the process of being flown back to his native country of Jordan.

Kelly appeared at a detention hearing on Thursday where he was ordered to be held in custody. He is due back in court on Feb. 13.