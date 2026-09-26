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Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of pair on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was charged in the alleged double murder of a pair on the city's West Side this week.

Wendy Baptisme, 36, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said on Thursday a witness heard gunshots coming from a basement around 10:43 p.m. in the 800 block of North Parkside Avenue and called 911.

Initial investigation indicated that a known adult suspect opened fire inside a residence, hitting the two victims.

CPD said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai, where they were later pronounced dead.  

Two firearms were recovered on scene.

CPD said Baptisme was identified as the alleged suspect and was quickly taken into custody.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

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