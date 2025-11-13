Man charged with murder of 2-month-old boy in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

Chicago police have arrested and charged a man with the death of a baby back in April.

Anthony Evans, 23, was to appear in court Thursday on murder charges. He is accused of killing 2-month-old Kayson Flowers.

Back in April, Kayson's mother, Kayla Flowers, said she let the child's father watch the boy for a few days. On the day Kason was to come home, a close family member brought the baby back in a stroller — insisting the boy was just sleeping.

"Me not thinking of it because it was raining, I just took my baby to the house — because I didn't want my child to get sick," said Kayla Flowers. "So when I went in the house, I uncovered the stroller and the car seat. My baby was lifeless."

The mother said she rushed her son to Roseland Community Hospital just minutes away, where doctors told her there was nothing they could do for her newborn. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined little Kayson had multiple injuries consistent with child abuse.