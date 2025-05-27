$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in murder of baby on Chicago's South Side

A vigil will be held for a two-month-old baby boy who died under disturbing circumstances in April.

Chicago police say two-month-old Kayson Flowers was found unresponsive inside a home in the Roseland neighborhood, in the 200 block of W. 106th Street, on April 26th. Family members rushed him to Roseland Hospital just minutes away, but he didn't make it.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple injuries linked to child abuse. However, it is not clear who hurt the child.

As detectives continue their investigation, the community is stepping in to find an abuse suspect. A $5,000 reward is now being offered by the Roseland Christian Ministries and baby Kayson's grieving family.

Tips can be made anonymously to Chicago police.

The vigil for baby Kayson will be held at Roseland Christian Ministries at 5 p.m.