Man charged in meth lab incident that sent 8 first responders to hospital in Crestwood, Illinois

A Crestwood resident was charged with possessing methamphetamine at his apartment during an incident back in September.

John C. Fiacchino was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver psilocybin (mushrooms), and reckless conduct.

Crestwood police said on Sept. 30, first responders responded to an apartment in the 12700 block of South Central Avenue for a well-being check. Upon arrival, they found the resident, later identified as Fiacchino, unresponsive inside the apartment.

Police said during the well-being check, responders, including four officers and four firefighters, experienced negative effects from fumes from something that was cooking on the stove while giving aid to Fiacchino.

A Hazmat team responded to the scene to perform decontamination of those affected and inside the apartment.

The eight responders were taken to the hospital and later released. Fiacchino was also taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Following an investigation into the incident, Fiacchino was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged.

He was taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was released.

