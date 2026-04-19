Chicago man charged in March 2025 shooting of another man on West Side

A Chicago man was charged in the alleged shooting of another man on the city's West Side last year.

Semaj Hampton, 19, was arrested in Schiller Park on Friday and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said Hampton was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and seriously injured a 25-year-old man in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood on March 19, 2025.

Police said he was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

Hampton is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.