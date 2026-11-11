Man charged in July 2025 crash that left 1 passenger dead, 2 others hurt in Garfield Park

Chicago police said a man has been charged in a crash that left one person dead and three others hurt in Garfield Park in 2025.

Kahalil Payne, 21, from Chicago, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of Reckless Homicide with a motor vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.

Police said Payne was identified as the suspect who, around 4 a.m. on July 27, 2025, was allegedly driving recklessly in a blue Ford sedan in the 3800 block of West Lake Street, disregarded a traffic light, and hit a red Chevy sedan at the intersection.

Three passengers inside the Ford were taken to hospitals.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The other two passengers, both 20, were taken to Stroger Hospital with serious injuries.

The Chevy driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 35-year-old woman, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Payne appeared at a detention on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.