Man charged in Joliet shooting that critically injured 1

A man is facing gun and drug charges after as a shooting in Joliet over the weekend.



Joliet police said shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Western Avenue for a call about a person who had been shot. When the y arrived they found a 53-year-old man on the building's first floor who had been shot in the stomach.

Police said the man had been shot on the eighth floor, then come down to the bottom floor to get help from another tenant in the building. He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

When police went up to the 8th floor, they found 35-year-old Antonio Simss with a cut to his left hand which they believe happened during the incident that led to the shooting. Police said they identified him as a suspect and took him into custody, first taking him to Silver Cross Hospital for treatment.

Police said they believe Sims and the victim knew each other, and that the shooting may have happened during a struggle. The circumstances leading to that struggle remain under investigation.

Police searched Sims' apartment where they said they found a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Aurora, and drugs they suspected to be cocaine.

The Will County State's Attorney has charged Sims with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and not having a FOID card. He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility while awaiting his first court appearance.