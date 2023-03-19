Watch CBS News
Montgomery man charged with stabbing inside Aurora liquor store

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing charges after stabbing another man inside a liquor store in Aurora Friday evening.

Patrick Lerette, 26, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery.

Aurora police said around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the store, located in the 100 block of West Downer Place, for a report of a person who had been stabbed.

The victim, a 34-year-old Montgomery man, was located inside the store with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Police say multiple people were inside the store at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers located Lerette outside the store. He was identified by witnesses as the suspect and he was taken into custody. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Lerette is scheduled to appear for Kane County Bond Court Sunday.

