Man charged in machete robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged in a string of machete robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Andre Gonzalez, 35, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with the following incidents:
- June 3, 4000 Block of W. Eddy Street
- June 4, 3000 block of North Haussen Court
- June 5, 3700 block of North Troy Street.
Police said Gonzalez is connected to at least three armed robberies involving a machete in Northwest Side neighborhoods.
Gonzalez has five previous felony convictions including attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
He is due in bond court Wednesday.
The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square.
In each incident, the offender would approach the victim with a machete and demand their belongings. The offender would then flee in a 4-door sedan driven by a second offender.
Incident times and locations:
· 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue on May 27th at 7:58 p.m.
· 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 30th at 11:45 p.m.
· 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30th at 11:45 p.m. and May 31st at 12:10 a.m.
· 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3rd at 9 p.m.
· 4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3rd between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
· 3000 block of Christina Avenue on June 4th around 8:20 p.m.
· 4100 block of West Wellington Avenue on June 4th just before 9 p.m.
· 3700 block of North Troy Street on June 5th around 9 p.m.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to one woman - who said she thought she was going to die when she saw the size of the machete pulled on her. She complied with the robber's demands and wasn't hurt - but the randomness of the attacks is concerning for those on the Northwest Side.
