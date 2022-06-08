Man charged in machete robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was charged in a string of machete robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Andre Gonzalez, 35, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with the following incidents:

June 3, 4000 Block of W. Eddy Street

June 4, 3000 block of North Haussen Court

June 5, 3700 block of North Troy Street.

Police said Gonzalez is connected to at least three armed robberies involving a machete in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

Gonzalez has five previous felony convictions including attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square.

In each incident, the offender would approach the victim with a machete and demand their belongings. The offender would then flee in a 4-door sedan driven by a second offender.

Incident times and locations:

· 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue on May 27th at 7:58 p.m.

· 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 30th at 11:45 p.m.

· 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30th at 11:45 p.m. and May 31st at 12:10 a.m.

· 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3rd at 9 p.m.

· 4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3rd between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

· 3000 block of Christina Avenue on June 4th around 8:20 p.m.

· 4100 block of West Wellington Avenue on June 4th just before 9 p.m.

· 3700 block of North Troy Street on June 5th around 9 p.m.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to one woman - who said she thought she was going to die when she saw the size of the machete pulled on her. She complied with the robber's demands and wasn't hurt - but the randomness of the attacks is concerning for those on the Northwest Side.