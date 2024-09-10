Man charged in Labor Day stabbing on Chicago CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in a stabbing on a CTA Red Line Train in the Uptown neighborhood on Labor Day.

According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Trent Prusinski is facing felony charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He will be in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

On September 2, police said a 37-year-old victim got into a fight with the suspect on a Red Line train around 1:15 p.m. near the Wilson stop, when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim several times.

The victim fled from the train at the Wilson stop and ran a short distance to the 4700 block of North Broadway. The victim was then taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Prusinski was arrested on Monday.