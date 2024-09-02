Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger stabbed, critically wounded on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was critically injured in a stabbing on a CTA train Monday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with a man on a Red Line train around 1:15 p.m. near the Wilson stop, when the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim several times.

The victim fled from the train at the Wilson stop and ran a short distance to the 4700 block of North Broadway. The victim was then taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.