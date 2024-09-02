Passenger stabbed, critically wounded on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was critically injured in a stabbing on a CTA train Monday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with a man on a Red Line train around 1:15 p.m. near the Wilson stop, when the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim several times.

The victim fled from the train at the Wilson stop and ran a short distance to the 4700 block of North Broadway. The victim was then taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.