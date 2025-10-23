Man charged in deadly stabbing attack at Chick-fil-A in Oswego, Illinois

A man has been charged with stabbing two people, killing one of them, at a Chick-fil-A in southwest suburban Oswego, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Darryl Lee Jr., 19, of Kankakee, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death, aggravated battery, armed robbery, armed violence, and burglary.

Police said, around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, 52-year-old Tracey J. Land was making a delivery to the restaurant, when Lee broke in and attacked him with a hammer and a knife.

After killing Land, investigators believe Lee tried to clean up the crime scene inside the restaurant. Shortly before 5 a.m., he walked out of the restaurant as two maintenance workers – a mother and son – were outside, and stabbed a 20-year-old man from behind.

Despite his injuries, that man and his mother were able to subdue Land until officers arrived to take him into custody after a witness called police.

Land was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lee was being held at the Kendall County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance on Friday.