1 dead, 1 injured after "disturbance" outside Oswego Chick-fil-A

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A person was taken into custody after a deadly incident outside a Chick-fil-A in west suburban Oswego, Illinois, on Wednesday. 

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34 for a report of a "disturbance."

Police found two victims in the parking lot outside. The restaurant was not open to the public at the time of the incident. 

One person died, and a second person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police confirmed. 

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.   

Officials confirmed this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.   

Police did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

