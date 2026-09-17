Man charged in connection to 3 sexual assault cases in Avondale

A man is facing charges in connection to three different sexual assault and abuse cases in Avondale last week.

Zayer Picado Sevilla was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated attempted criminal assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Investigators said he is connected to the attack of three women, including a 16-year-old, who were walking alone within an hour of each other on Friday.

Investigators linked Sevilla's Red Honda to the attacks and used cameras to find his license plate.

On Monday, police then conducted a traffic stop on a car matching the description and arrested Sevilla for driving with an open container of alcohol and without a valid driver's license.

He was then identified by investigators and "acknowledged making physical contact" with the victims.