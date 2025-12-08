Man charged with impersonating police officer in events that led to gunfire from real police in Aurora, Illinois

A man was charged with impersonating a police officer and other counts after a chain of events that led to gunfire from real police officers in Aurora, Illinois.

Dustin Legat, 48, was charged with false impersonation of a peace officer and possessing oscillating, flashing blue lights, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

Aurora police said at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, their officers responded to a 911 call about an incident in the area of Jackson and East Benton streets. The caller said another driver was following him, had displayed a gun, and had claimed to be law enforcement in an effort to try to pull him over.

The real police located the two vehicles at 4th Avenue and South State Street, and found the driver who was pretending to be an officer outside his vehicle, police said.

During the altercation, a real police officer fired a gun once and struck the alleged impersonator's car, police said. No one was hit, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, police found the man now identified as Legat had no affiliation with any law enforcement agency, and he was taken into custody.