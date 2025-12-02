Officer fires shot, hits car in incident involving alleged police impersonator in Aurora, Illinois

An Aurora, Illinois, police officer fired a gun, but did not strike anyone, during a fracas Tuesday that involved another person pretending to be an officer.

Aurora police said at 9:33 a.m., their officers responded to a 911 call about an incident in the area of Jackson and East Benton streets. The caller said another driver was following him, had displayed a gun, and had claimed to be law enforcement in an effort to get the driver to stop.

The real police located the two vehicles at 4th Avenue and South State Street, and found the driver who was pretending to be an officer outside his vehicle, police said.

During the altercation, a real police officer fired a gun once and struck the alleged impersonator's car, police said. No one was hit, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Aurora Fire Department paramedics evaluated the alleged impersonator, a 48-year-old man from Aurora, and found he was not injured. Police confirmed the man did not have any affiliation with a law enforcement agency, and he was taken into custody at the scene.

As per protocol, the involved officer was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Officers also canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance footage. The investigation continued Tuesday afternoon, and anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora police Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.