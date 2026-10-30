Burr Ridge man arrested for impersonating DEA agent during traffic stop in Frankfort

Newly released body camera video shows what played out earlier this month when Frankfort police officers pulled over a man now charged with impersonating a federal agent.

It took more than 30 minutes for police to take 46-year-old Edward Kajmowicz into custody after pulling him over for a traffic stop at La Grange Road and Lincoln-Way Lane on Oct. 19.

Police body camera footage revealed the red flags that set off alarms for the officers – a fake U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency badge, a revoked Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Card, and an invalid license plate.

When officers pulled him over, he was driving a Honda CRV, but the plate was registered to a BMW.

An officer requested his driver's license, and spotted a law enforcement badge attached to the wallet.

"You're with the DEA, you said?" the officer asked.

"Uh, yeah, I was," Kajmowicz said.

When the officer went back to his squad car and ran the driver's name, plenty of red flags popped up. His FOID card had been revoked for being a clear and present danger.

"He says he with DEA. When I ran his 27, his FOID is coming back revoked," the officer told dispatchers.

The officer later confronted Kajmowicz about his revoked FOID card.

"I've never met a DEA, FBI, a police officer with a revoked FOID. Do you have a firearm?" the officer said.

"No," Kajmowicz said.

"You don't have a firearm? Do you operate with firearm when you working for them?"

"Yes," Kajmowicz said.

More officers arrived, and even an active DEA agent who pointed out Kajmowicz was not turning up in their internal system.

Thirty minutes into the traffic stop, police asked Kajmowicz to step out of his SUV. He continued to insist he's a federal agent.

After his story kept changing, he finally admitted the truth, he's not a DEA agent. Police said he's never been any federal agent.

Police said they found a semi-automatic handgun in the SUV, despite Kajmowicz having a revoked FOID card.

Kajmowicz was charged with impersonating a public officer and unlawful possession of a weapon. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.