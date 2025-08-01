Watch CBS News
Man charged with allegedly hurling racial slur before stabbing woman in Portage Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A Chicago man was charged after police said he hurled a racial slur before stabbing a woman on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Andres Stathoulopoulos, 20, was arrested Wednesday night in the 9500 block of West Irving Park Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and two felony counts of a hate crime.

It was alleged that Stathoulopoulos, on July 8, around 11:05 p.m., said a racial slur before stabbing the victim, a 42-year-old woman, in the 5700 block of West Addison Street.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.            

No further information was immediately available. 

