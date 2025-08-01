Man charged with allegedly hurling racial slur before stabbing woman in Portage Park

A Chicago man was charged after police said he hurled a racial slur before stabbing a woman on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Andres Stathoulopoulos, 20, was arrested Wednesday night in the 9500 block of West Irving Park Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and two felony counts of a hate crime.

It was alleged that Stathoulopoulos, on July 8, around 11:05 p.m., said a racial slur before stabbing the victim, a 42-year-old woman, in the 5700 block of West Addison Street.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.