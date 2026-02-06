Man charged in hit-and-run crash on Edens Expressway in Skokie

Illinois State Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash on the Edens Expressway earlier this week.

Damian Lopez, 30, of Beach Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to report a personal injury crash.

Police said, just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, there were multiple crashes on the Edens Expressway near Church Street in Skokie.

After one of the crashes, a driver got out of his car, and Lopez hit him and fled the scene. That victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lopez was arrested on Monday after police identified him as the driver. After his first court appearance on Thursday, he was released from custody. He is due back in court in March.