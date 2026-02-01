6 vehicles, pedestrian involved in crash on Edens Expressway in Chicago's north suburbs

A pedestrian was struck in a crash that involved at least six vehicles and shut down a portion of the Edens Expressway in Chicago's north suburbs early Sunday.

Illinois State Police said at 4:47 a.m., six vehicles were involved in the crash on the northbound lanes of the Edens between Dempster Street and Golf Road in Skokie.

A pedestrian was hit by one of the cars, state police said. The pedestrian and several people who had been in the cars were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The extent of the patients' injuries and whether the pedestrian had been a passenger in the car — and what that pedestrian was doing out on the roadway — were not immediately learned.

State police said several lanes of the roadway were closed as they investigated, from Dempster Street north all the way to Lake Avenue.