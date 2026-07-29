Man charged after gunfire on I-57, police chase in Chicago's south suburbs

A man stood charged Wednesday with firing a gun at a car and going on to lead Illinois State Police on a chase on I-57 this week.

Michael Watts was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a felony, according to Illinois State Police.

At 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, state police were called for an expressway shooting on southbound Interstate 57 at 159th Street in Markham. State police said during a road rage incident, Watts fired shots at someone and struck their car.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

Troopers quickly identified Watts as a potential suspect, and found his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Highway and Pulaski Road in Matteson, state police said.

State police attempted to pull over the car, but Watts fled and ended up crashing near 147th Street and Cooper Avenue in Dixmoor, state police said.

Watts ran from the vehicle, but police quickly caught up to him, state police said.

A gun was recovered, and two children who had been in the crashed vehicle with Watts were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Watts was charged the same day, and was in custody Wednesday pending is first court appearance.