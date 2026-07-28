1 arrested after Illinois State Police chase on I-57 ends in Dixmoor crash

A person is in custody after an Illinois State Police chase on I-57 that ended with a car crash in Dixmoor.

State police said around 12:30 p.m. troopers in Matteson spotted a car wanted in connection to a shooting. They tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off, and police gave chase.

After a brief pursuit, state police said the car crashed near 147th and Cooper Avenue in south suburban Dixmoor. The driver tried to run but was quickly arrested, ISP said.



Two minors were in the car as well and were taken into custody, state police said. The children didn't have any apparent injuries, according to ISP.

Illinois State Police said the investigation into the shooting remains active. No details about the person taken into custody were released, and it was not clear if any charges have been filed or are pending.