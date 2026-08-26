Villa Park man charged with groping woman on Illinois Prairie Path in Elmhurst

A man was charged with groping a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path in Elmhurst earlier last week.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced that Mario Ronces Ocampo, 39, of Villa Park, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors say that on Thursday, Aug. 20, officers received a call from a woman who reported that she had been groped on the path near York Street.

The investigation indicated that the victim was out for a run, during which she lost her keys. While looking for them using her phone's flashlight, a man [Ocampo] allegedly drove toward her on an electric scooter.

Prosecutors say that he collided with the victim, at which time he allegedly touched her genitals and tried to hug her before fleeing westbound on the path. They say about ten minutes later, he then approached the victim again, while still on the e-scooter and touched her buttocks and then fled.

Over the weekend, Elmhurst police released surveillance images of the suspect who had visited a business prior to the assault.

Ocampo was later identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon in Melrose Park.

The judge granted the state's motion to keep Ocampo in jail until his trial. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.