Man charged with firing upward from CTA subway toward men on street in Chicago Loop

A man appeared in court Wednesday after police said he shot at two men in a restricted area of the Chicago Transit Authority subway system in the Loop.

Chicago police said at 9:11 a.m. Monday, Rayvon Savary, 24, went into a restricted area of the Red Line subway. Police said he pulled out a gun and fired upward toward two men who were walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North State Street.

Savary was arrested within an hour.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, and cited for trespassing, obstructing access, and bringing weapons onto CTA property.