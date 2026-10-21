Man charged with firing shots outside Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago

A man has been charged with federal weapons violations after he allegedly fired shots outside the John C. Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago on Tuesday.

Edmund Horvath, 36, of Lynwood, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm by an individual previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to the charges shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Horvath rode a bicycle down the vehicle ramp leading to the Kluczynski Building's parking garage, at 230 S. Dearborn St. in the Loop.

A federal security officer approached Horvath and asked him to leave the area. Moments later, the security officer heard multiple gunshots.

Chicago police responded to the scene and found Horvath alone near the Kluczynski Building's garage entrance. Officers spotted multiple shell casings and recovered a 9mm handgun.

After he was taken in for questioning, Horvath admitted to firing the handgun and said "he was shooting due to people purportedly chasing him."

A bullet hole was also seen in the window of the Central Standard Building, which spans the square block from Clark Street west to LaSalle Street and from Quincy Street south to Jackson Boulevard and houses Wintrust financial offices. Its Clark Street frontage, lined with Ionic columns, is right across from Federal Plaza.

Horvath was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the charges, he was previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery charges in Cook County in 2024, and was sentenced to 30 days' time served.