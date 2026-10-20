Police rush to Kluczynski Federal Building after report of shots fired

Police rushed to the area around the Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago early Tuesday morning after a report of shots fired.

As of 6:30 a.m., a large police presence was seen along Clark Street near Jackson Boulevard. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was on the scene along with the Chicago Police Department.

Police dispatch audio at 4:45 a.m. reported a call of a man firing shots at the Kluczynski Federal Building. Police have not confirmed the information.

However, evidence markers for shell casings were spotted at the scene. Dispatch audio indicated about 15 shell casings at the scene.

The Kluczynski Federal Building houses offices for several federal agencies. It is located on Federal Plaza across Dearborn Street from the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

It was not immediately learned whether anyone was taken into custody.