Man charged with firing gun into home in Oak Forest, Illinois

An 18-year-old man was facing charges Thursday after police said he fired a gun into a home in the south Chicago suburb of Oak Forest.

The incident happened on March 11 at 3:40 a.m. in the 16500 block of Knottingwood Avenue, near Cicero Avenue and 167th Street.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

But now, Jordan Butler, 18, of Country Club Hills has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Butler was ordered detained in a hearing at the Bridgeview Cook County Courthouse on Wednesday of this week.