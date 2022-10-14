Man charged with DUI in crash that left elderly Chicago woman in critical condition

VOLO, Ill. (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is facing DUI charges after a crash that critically injured two elderly women in Volo earlier this year, according to the Lake County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to the traffic crash, on May 26, in the 32200 block of Route 12 around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two cars with heavy damage.

An investigation into the crash determined that a Honda, driven by an 84-year-old woman, failed to yield when turning on Route 12. As she made the turn, the rear of the Honda did not clear the northbound lanes of traffic, authorities said.

A 2004 Ford pick-up, driven by Christopher Uglinica of Volo, was traveling northbound on Route 12 and struck the rear driver's side of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries. A front-seat passenger, a 79-year-old woman from Chicago, was also transported to Northwestern Medicine where she was later flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured, authorities said.

Uglinica was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He is due to appear in court on Nov. 23.

The driver of the Honda was cited for improperly entering the roadway from a private road.