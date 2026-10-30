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Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into Indiana State Police patrol car near Hammond

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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An Illinois man was arrested for drunk driving after Indiana State Police said he crashed his SUV into a patrol car late Thursday night on the Borman Expressway in Hammond.

Christopher Idom, 34, of Blue Island, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. He also was cited for unsafe lane movement and operating without financial responsibility.

Police said, around 11:15 p.m., a state trooper was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard, conducting traffic enforcement, when Odom crashed his black Infiniti SUV into the back of the trooper's squad car.

Both the trooper and an Indiana State Police intern who was riding with the trooper were treated for minor injuries.

While other troopers were investigating the crash, they noticed Idom appeared to be impaired, had bloodshot watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests, a portable breath test, or a chemical test.

Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw before taking him to the Lake County Jail.

Court information for Idom was not immediately available.

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