Man charged with driving drunk, leaving after hitting pedestrian near Barrington, Illinois

A man from Chicago's northwest suburbs stood charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a crash and driving drunk, after authorities said he hit a pedestrian overnight near Barrington, Illinois.

At 11:10 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies were called for a person down near Route 22 and Kelsey Road in unincorporated Barrington. The person was a 33-year-old Crystal Lake man, who was seriously injured in the road, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities learned the man had been walking along the side of the road when he was hit by a car. Auto parts lying at the scene led police to sheriff's investigators to conclude that the car was a silver or gray Volkswagen Atlas that had probably been headed west on Route 22.

A license plate reader system led police to the car, which was registered to a Cary, Illinois man. Investigators found the car at the home of John Zurawski, 73, who they determined was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit the man in the road and drove off, the sheriff's office said.

Zurawski is charged with misdemeanor DUI, and class 4 felony leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

He was held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court appearance Tuesday. More charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.