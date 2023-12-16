Chicago man charged with concealing death of woman on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with concealing the murder of a woman who was found earlier this month.

John Evans, 58, was arrested on arrested on Thursday, in the 8500 block of South Wallace Street. He was charged with one felony count of concealing a homicidal death.

Police say he was identified as the offender who participated in concealing the death of the 43-year-old victim who was found on Tuesday, in the 8500 block of South Vincennes.

Evans was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.