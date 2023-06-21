Chicago man charged with beating woman on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with beating a 24-year-old woman on the city's West Side back in April.

Patrick Wilson, 25, was taken into custody by Chicago police on Monday in the 1100 block of South Lorel Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who battered the victim with a firearm – causing it to discharge, in the 1100 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on April 16.

Wilson was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.