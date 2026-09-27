Man charged with attempted murder in Near South Side stabbing

A man was charged in connection with a stabbing on the city's Near South Side last week.

Hector Uriostegui, 43, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said Uriostegui was identified as the suspect who, just before midnight Friday, allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

CPD said he was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.