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Man charged with attempted murder in Near South Side stabbing

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man was charged in connection with a stabbing on the city's Near South Side last week.

Hector Uriostegui, 43, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. 

Chicago police said Uriostegui was identified as the suspect who, just before midnight Friday, allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

CPD said he was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. 

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