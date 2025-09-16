Man charged with arson in Round Lake, Illinois house fire

The Lake County sheriff said a man has been arrested and charged with arson for a house fire in Round Lake, Illinois, Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the 35300 block of North Summitt Place in unincorporated Round Lake after a house caught fire.

When law enforcement arrived, the home was engulfed in flames, officials said. Firefighters arrived moments later and were seen fighting the fire from both the street and using water from the lake a few docks down.

A 911 caller told law enforcement someone was seen leaving the house with a can of gasoline just before it caught fire, the sheriff's office said. The caller gave a description of the person, and deputies quickly located a man matching that description.

Police have identified the man as Robert Neumann, 43, of Cary, Illinois. The sheriff's office said he was renting space above a detached garage at the property which he stayed in from time to time, but was not allowed in the actual residence.



The sheriff's office said appears Neumann poured gasoline at the back of the house and set it on fire, for no apparent reason. Law enforcement said they found nearly empty can of gasoline when they searched the space on the property he rents.

Police said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, as it is used as a weekend getaway home.

Neumann is charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of residential arson, both felonies. It was not known when he is due to appear in court.