Maywood man charged in alleged armed robbery of Oak Brook gas station ordered held

A Maywood man will remain in jail, charged with the alleged armed robbery of a gas station in Oak Brook this month.

Jamion Winters, 34, appeared in court on Thursday morning, where the judge ordered him to be held. Winters was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 9, around 9:13 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station in the 2200 block of West 22nd Street.

Detectives learned that the station's employee was inside the store, behind the counter, when he noticed an individual [Winters] behind him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, a black face mask, and a glove on his right hand.

It is alleged that Winters pointed a gun in his right hand at the clerk and said, "Give me the money, open it open it and sit down."

It is further alleged that Winters pushed the clerk to the ground, and when the clerk got up, Winters grabbed him and moved him to the cash registers, where the clerk opened the registers. Winters allegedly took $457 out of two registers and then fled the scene.

Prosecutors said that authorities identified Winters as a suspect in the case, and he was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Winter's is due back in court on Dec. 22.