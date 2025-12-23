Watch CBS News
Man charged in alleged killing of wife in Batavia, Illinois, police say

Batavia police charged a man they said killed his wife inside their apartment early Tuesday morning.

Hector Luvianos-Barrera, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The department said around 4:37 a.m., police officers responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Church Street, where a man said he killed his wife.

Luvianos-Barrera was found outside the apartment and was placed into custody.

Officers found the woman inside the apartment. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations indicated the incident was domestic-related, with no threat to the community.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department said that Luvianos-Barrera will be taken to the Kane County Jail for a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.

