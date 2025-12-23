Man charged in alleged killing of wife in Batavia, Illinois, police say
Batavia police charged a man they said killed his wife inside their apartment early Tuesday morning.
Hector Luvianos-Barrera, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
The department said around 4:37 a.m., police officers responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Church Street, where a man said he killed his wife.
Luvianos-Barrera was found outside the apartment and was placed into custody.
Officers found the woman inside the apartment. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations indicated the incident was domestic-related, with no threat to the community.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The department said that Luvianos-Barrera will be taken to the Kane County Jail for a detention hearing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.