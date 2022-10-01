Man robbed, carjacked by 2 suspects while walking to vehicle in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is carjacked while walking to his vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 6 a.m., the victim, 22, was approached by two offenders, in the 3100 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, who displayed a handgun and demanded his belongs.

The suspects forced the victim into his vehicle and then began driving before releasing him moments later and fleeing with the vehicle.

No injuries are reported at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.