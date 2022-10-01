Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed, carjacked by 2 suspects while walking to vehicle in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is carjacked while walking to his vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 6 a.m., the victim, 22, was approached by two offenders, in the 3100 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, who displayed a handgun and demanded his belongs.

The suspects forced the victim into his vehicle and then began driving before releasing him moments later and fleeing with the vehicle.

No injuries are reported at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.