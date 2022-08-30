Watch CBS News
Local News

Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Humboldt Park
Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Humboldt Park 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl away from her home in Humboldt Park. 

Police said the girl was riding her bike last week near Killdare and Grand when a man in his 30s walked up to her and said "come here."

The girl ran off and told her mom. Her mother went out to confront the man and he ran off. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.