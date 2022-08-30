Man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl away from her home in Humboldt Park.
Police said the girl was riding her bike last week near Killdare and Grand when a man in his 30s walked up to her and said "come here."
The girl ran off and told her mom. Her mother went out to confront the man and he ran off.
