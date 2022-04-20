Man attacked, shot while walking in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and shot while walking in the Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said the 60-year-old man was walking, in the 5000 block of South Drexel boulevard around 9:15 p.m., when another man approached and tried to grab him.

According to police, the offender shot the victim during a physical altercation.

The 60-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made.