Man attacked, shot while walking in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and shot while walking in the Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police said the 60-year-old man was walking, in the 5000 block of South Drexel boulevard around 9:15 p.m., when another man approached and tried to grab him.
According to police, the offender shot the victim during a physical altercation.
The 60-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
