Man attacked, robbed for cigarettes on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is attacked while on the CTA Red Line train in South Loop early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:42 a.m., the victim. a Hispanic man, was on the northbound Red Line train when he was approached by four to six Black men who requested cigarettes.

The victim told the suspects that he didn't have any cigarettes to which they began beating the victim and removed his personal items - including a pack of cigarettes.

When the train came to a stop, the suspects continued to beat the victim as he stepped off the train. One suspect took out a box cutter and was able to flee the scene, police said.

Chicago Police Department Transit Units observed two of the suspects still on the platform via security cameras and were placed in custody after being identified by the victim.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the face and was treated on the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.