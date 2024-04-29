Fundraising event for family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca helps loved ones heal

Fundraising event helps loved ones heal after murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was remembered Monday as a rock who guided friends through storms of life – wise, courageous, dedicated.

His family and friends said he was larger than life, a good friend, and humble with a tender heart.

A crowd of hundreds paid their respects to Huesca Monday at his funeral. A fundraiser followed Monday night at the Chicago Plumbers Union Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd.

Every raffle ticket sold and every dollar raised went toward one purpose—supporting the family of Officer Luis Huesca, whose picture was hanging in the venue as a reminder of his ultimate sacrifice.

Rick Caballero, a retired Chicago Police officer and the founder of the Brotherhood for the Fallen, helps organize social fundraisers days after officers die in the line of duty.

"Tonight, everything will go to the family," he said.

Caballero added that the events help with the healing process for all.

"It seems like it's happening more and more often," said Chicago Police Department Instructor Scott Florez. "Just try and raise as much money as possible, and show our brotherhood and sisterhood."

While the money raised will go to support Officer Huesca's family, who celebrated and remembered him earlier in the day.

Chicago police officers and fellow officers from around the country gathered outside St. Rita Cascia Shrine Chapel on the Southwest Side to salute Huesca's casket, before packing the sanctuary for a funeral ceremony.

"You will always be my best friend," said the officer's brother, Emiliano Huesca Jr. "I always looked up to you, because you were wise for your age."

Officer Christian Calderon, Huesca's partner and best friend, said his death "feels like a nightmare."

"We weren't just partners. We were brothers; inseparable in duty and in life. Beyond the badge and uniform, Luis was my rock, my map. He guided me through the storms of life, helping me become a better version of myself," he said.

Officer Huesca, Officer Lucia Chavez, and Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso all became Chicago Police officers and quick friends in 2017.

"I lost Andres first, and now Luis," said Chavez. "I lost my two classmates; my best friends; my brothers."

Huesca, who loved to travel and learn languages, was shot multiple times in his driveway.

Just over a year ago, academy classmate Vásquez Lasso was killed while responding to a domestic call.

"Andres said this uniform is not a symbol of 'us versus them,'" said Chavez. "I want to invite the community to pray for Luis' family."

And as police searched for the person responsible for killing the young officer, his loved ones were desperately looking for closure.

"I am impatiently waiting for justice, and I will not feel any sense of closure until then. And I'm confident that you know, the CPD and everyone here today, will serve that justice," said friend Karim Ismat. "My brother, mi hermano, may your soul rest in peace."