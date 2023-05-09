Man arrested in New Orleans shooting that killed man, wounded friend of 93XRT icon Terri Hemmert

NEW ORLEANS (CBS) --A suspect has been apprehended in a shooting in New Orleans that left one a man dead and wounded a woman celebrating the birthday of WXRT radio legend Terri Hemmert.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, based in Houston – along with the New Orleans Police Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force – arrested Kyron Keith Fazande, 22. He is accused in the shooting that happened on Friday, April 28 at Mandina's Restaurant, at 3800 Canal St. in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Police say Fazande shot and killed waiter Hilbert Walker III, 23, and wounded a 54-year-old woman. The woman was a customer at the restaurant celebrating Hemmert's birthday.

Hemmert was also nearly hit by a bullet herself.

The shooting happened just as the New Orleans Jazz Fest was getting underway.

Police said Walker was serving customers when a car pulled up and two people got out and shot him multiple times.

One of those bullets went through the restaurant wall and hit the Chicago woman who was with Hemmert in the back.

Over the weekend, Hemmert posted on Facebook that the woman was among 28 friends in New Orleans celebrating her birthday.

Hemmert described the shooting as traumatic. She said a bullet hit a wall two inches from her head.

She also lashed out at the rise in gun violence across the country, saying "as long as we refuse to do something about this epidemic, we are not safe and neither are you."

Fazande was arrested Monday at a residence in Houston Monday morning, and will be extradited back to New Orleans – on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated battery.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call New Orleans Police Homicide Detectives at (504) 658-5300, or New Orleans Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 – or toll free at (877) 903-7867.