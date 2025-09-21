Watch CBS News
Man arrested after battering woman, jumping into water to escape police in Jackson Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was taken into custody after Chicago police said he jumped into the water to avoid officers in Jackson Park Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a woman, 44, was being battered by the man, 29. He then jumped in the water in an attempt to flee from officers, but was unsuccessful.

He was placed into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and was listed in good condition.

Police said the woman suffered no injuries.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

