Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening.

Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and an armed person walking, in the 2600 block of Saint Albans Circle.

Through witness accounts, the search of the suspect was narrowed to the 2500 block of Durango Lane, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.