Man arrested after barricading himself inside vape shop in Des Plaines, Illinois, police say

A man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a business in Des Plaines on Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Road.

Des Plaines police said officers responded to Vortex Vapes, located inside a strip mall in the 1500 block of Rand Road, just before 9 a.m. for a report of a suspect, a 26-year-old man from Des Plaines, armed with a box cutter, who confronted the shop employee.

The employee was able to escape the business, but the suspect stayed and barricaded himself inside, police said.

The Tactical Response Team responded to the business and arrested the suspect, who surrendered without incident.

The business was closed for about four hours. Police said the area is now safe for travel, and the business has since reopened.

This incident is still under investigation. Des Plaines police said they will provide additional information once it becomes available.