Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.
The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking.
When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.
Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.
