Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested at CTA Red Line stop with a gun, silencer, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man arrested with gun, silencer at Chicago Red Line station
Man arrested with gun, silencer at Chicago Red Line station 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested at a CTA stop on Monday who allegedly had weapons on him, according to police.

The arrest on the CTA Red Line took place when police spotted a man smoking. 

When officers when up to Joshua Nelson, 36, they said not only was he smoking, but he also had a gun at the 79th Street Station on Monday.

Police said Nelson was also carrying a laser sight and a silencer.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.