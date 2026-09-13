Man arrested after taking USPS truck on joyride in South Loop

A man is in custody after taking a United States Postal Service truck for a joyride in the South Loop Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street.

Chicago police say a USPS worker got out of the truck to deliver mail when the suspect hopped in and drove away.

After the worker reported the incident to police, responding officers saw the stolen truck and attempted to pull it over. However, the truck fled and sideswiped a vehicle in traffic, police said. No one was hurt.

Officers eventually got the truck to stop and the suspect was placed into custody.

Charges are pending as of Sunday.