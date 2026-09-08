Man arrested after 17-hour SWAT standoff in Logan Square

A man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff that started on Monday and lasted for 17 hours in Logan Square.

Chicago police said around 11:43 a.m. on Monday, officers assigned to the 14th district responded to the 3400 block of West Wrightwood to conduct a wellbeing check after reports of an altercation between a woman, 75, and a man of unknown age, whom she knew.

According to CPD, when officers arrived, the man displayed a rifle in their direction and then barricaded himself inside a home.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. During the incident, police said the suspect fired his gun on multiple occasions. Two officers suffered minor injuries after being hit by fragments from the gunfire. A ballistic shield was also hit by the gunfire.

The incident ended just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when the suspect was taken into custody. He was then taken to St. Mary's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The woman was also taken to St. Mary's for observation and has since been released.

No other injuries were reported. Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.